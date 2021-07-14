Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlesex County, MA

Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Norfolk by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 11:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 200 AM EDT. Target Area: Middlesex; Norfolk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Massachusetts Charles River At Dover affecting Norfolk and Middlesex Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Charles River At Dover. * Until Saturday morning. * At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 5.6 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 5.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 4.9 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Flooding will affect a few homes in Needham along Fisher Street, as well as a portion of Route 109 at the Medfield and Millis town line. Some flooding is also likely on the South Natick and Wellesley town line along River Street.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Middlesex County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
County
Norfolk County, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Needham, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
City
Dover, MA
City
Millis, MA
City
Medfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charles River#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...
Public HealthNBC News

Conservative radio host, former vaccine skeptic ill with Covid-19

A conservative radio host in Tennessee who expressed skepticism about Covid-19 vaccines and was unvaccinated is hospitalized in critical care with the disease, his station announced Friday. Phil Valentine, who hosts a show bearing his name on WWTN-FM in Nashville, contracted the coronavirus a little more than a week ago...

Comments / 0

Community Policy