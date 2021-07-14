Cancel
Butte County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Northern Foot Hills, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 16:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butte; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTHEASTERN BUTTE...WEST CENTRAL MEADE AND NORTHEASTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES At 821 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of Saint Onge to 14 miles southeast of Owl Butte. Movement was northeast at 5 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Nisland, Saint Onge, Vale and Bear Butte State Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northwestern and west central South Dakota.

alerts.weather.gov

