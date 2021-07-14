Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 19:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 720 PM MST, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain just west of the Village of Supai. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen in Little Coyote Canyon. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Little Coyote Canyon and Havasu Creek from the Village of Supai northward to the confluence of the Colorado River.. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Supai. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE