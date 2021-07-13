Sunday, July 11th, in the San Antonio Express-News we were able to feature the organization, SJRC, in our latest edition of Making a Difference in San Antonio. SJRC has spent over 37 years caring for families and children most affected by trauma, abuse, and neglect. Although originally tied to a Nevada child welfare organization, for the last five years SJRC has been focused on caring for Texas kids. It was important for their team to serve the local community as they are based out of Bulverde, Texas and know just how many children and families need support.