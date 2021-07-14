Cancel
Hastings Park Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 11 days ago

4th-$8,030, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Hazy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.310, 45.740, 1:10.220, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.610. Winner: CH G, 5, by Lucky Pulpit-Include the Grand. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. You Don't Own Me120453-hd4-13-hd1-½ 5.00. Make'n Tracks120744-1½2-hd1-hd2-½E. Hernandez1.40. We Got It Covered1203776-hd5-1½3-1A. Reyes10.60. Golden Tiger120611-11-12-½4-1A. Martin5.10. Ave's in Command122522-hd3-14-½5-1¼R....

Hobbies
Lifestyle
Horse Racing
Sports
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Motosurfers racing this weekend in downtown Sebring

SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson. It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$17,200, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 12:38. Time 1:39.43. Fast. Also Ran_Stylish Ash, My Good Girl. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $6.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-5-4) paid $4.30. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $9.95. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Canterbury Park-10-Add

10th_$28,000, stk, 3YO, 4f, showers. Off 9:49. Time 1:97.79. Muddy. Also Ran_Furiousity, Western Reserve, Corona White Socks. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-4/8-3) 3 Correct Paid $17.05. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $2.80. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $3.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-4-1) paid $22.19. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-4) paid $15.75. (c) 2021 Equibase Company...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-8-Add

8th_$20,500, , 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy. Off 10:12. Time 1:32.60. Fast. Also Ran_Howling Good Time, Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway, Flirt Wagon, Corona Sinn Fein, Carson City Train, Blue Duck La Jolla. dh_Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway (5). $1 Pick 3 (10-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $1,142.60. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $90.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $59.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-9-1) paid $333.69. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-9) paid $311.80.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO F, 6½f. Malvern Rose Stakes. Rookery117Maldives Model117. Just One Time117Tipsy Chatter117. La Reina Del Norte117Jenna's Lil Agnes120. Tactical Pajamas120.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f. 5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Clubman123Apostle123. McCain126a-Halite126. Closer Look123a-Thundershook126. McElmore Avenue123My Friends Beer116. a-Coupled. 6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt,...
Theater & Dancemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Colonial Downs

1st_$30,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$50,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 4th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 5½f. Meadow Stable Stakes. Distant Thunder122War Tocsin122. Gale Winds118Grateful Bred122. Elusive Mischief124Hypothesis126. Great Camanoe122So Street124. Sky Magician122Sky's Not Falling118. Flank...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Grande Prairie

1st_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 2nd_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 3rd_$4,100, alc, 3YO up, 3½f. 4th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up (C), 3f. 5th_$3,800, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$3,900, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. Bob Is My Ride124Starwalker124. Stronger for Wyat124Imperial Wood124. Power County Kid124Repoed124. 7th_$9,400, stk, 3YO up, .
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

4th-$25,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:74.920. Getting Some of That126464-½3-12-1¼R. Leblanc9.90. Lolas Lil Ed1282375-hd3-½E. Gonzalez8.00. Our Hot Topic128142-12-34-½R. Cabrera6.00. Heza Streakin Cash128675-½6-15-hdU. Luna1.60. Patriot Mountain126756-hd76-2½P. Ramirez4.50. Waylons Lil Shooter128323-hd4-17J. Garcia, Jr.24.20. 5 (5)Midnight Biscuit7.604.203.20. 4 (4)Getting Some of That9.406.00.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Delta Downs-4-Add

4th_$25,000, alc, 3YO up, , cloudy. Off 4:16. Time 4:74.92. Fast. Also Ran_Our Hot Topic, Heza Streakin Cash, Patriot Mountain, Waylons Lil Shooter. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $97.05. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $42.50. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $40.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-2-1) paid $84.47. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $104.85.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Woodbine

1st_$101,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6½f. 2nd_$36,900, cl $20,000-$19,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Silent Mamba120Go Gigi Go Gigi Go123. Valley Girl123Enhanced Finance113. Rolling Sloan121Cefalo123. Leave It With Me120Anita Grigio123. I Am I Said123Tara Dawn121.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f. Last Drop of Wine119Obiwan123. Totellyouthetruth119Strategic Ekati119. Magical Express119Cumber119. 5th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f. I'mma Natural117You're My Boy Blue115. Ma Moos Warrior115Classic...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Assiniboia Downs Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

6th-$11,746, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.200, 50.400, 1:15.800, 1:29.200, 00.000, 1:43.200. Scratched: Shades of Victory. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Mr. Benz124654-½4-1½3-23-2½1-nkJ. Carreno3.703.002.600.85. Gooch Express124333-13-2½1-hd1-hd2-¾A. Whitehall3.502.902.90. Cabin John124421-21-2½2-½2-13-hdL. Nelson4.107.95. Courageous124112-hd2-hd4-½4-½4-4N. Stephenson6.95. Hoochiecoochie Sam12256665-1½5-½5-3¼S. Chickeness10.45. Bombillaelgato124245-½5-hd666R. Mangalee7.60. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-3-4/7) 3 Correct Paid $53.30. $0.2...
Los Alamitos, CAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Nutty Sierra (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez3-1-1Jesus Nunez. 3Chief Eagle Eye (L), 121E. Payeras3-2-4Sergio Morfin. 4Battling Gervinho (L), 121C. Figueroa4-5-1Roman Figueroa. 5According to Plan (L), 121J. Sanchez6-2-4Adriana Vallejo. 6Hoss Cartwright (L), 121W. Barnett2-3-5Angela Aquino. 7Time N Money (L), 111R. Ramirez5-2-1Jorge Farias. 8Neah Bay (L), 121F. Orduna-Rojas2-2-5Brian...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Sunday July 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fighting Heart (L), 118M. Almeida3-6-xRafael Schistl. 5Urban Warrior (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.3-4-2Rafael Schistl. 6Two Steppin Kluki (L), 118F. Peterson8-6-3John Pimental. 7Trump This (L), 123I. Castillo9-x-xJohn Stephens. 8Inappropriate (L), 123T. Mejia3-7-8Clarence King. 2nd-$57,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

MotoSurf Games in Sebring

SEBRING — The iconic home of the 12 Hours of Sebring will welcome two of the newest forms of racing Saturday and Sunday, with the inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup coming to Lake Jackson and the United States debut of MotoSkate at the Sebring Civic Center. MotoSurf America, the premier league...
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Red Devils achieve perfection at State Championship

SEBRING — The Avon Park Red Devils had a soggy celebration as it battled the rain and a late-inning deficit to claim their second straight state championship after defeating the Lake Placid Green Dragons, 5-4. The Red Devils defeated the Green Dragons to secure the best record in its pool and the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship in the AAA Division II bracket. Lake Placid would’ve needed to beat Avon Park twice to earn the title.
Golfmidfloridanewspapers.com

Johnson's short memory comes in handy at Royal St. George's

One of Dustin Johnson’s best traits is a short memory, and given some of the misfortune he’s had in the majors, he needs it. So don’t expect him to return to Royal St. George’s for the British Open this week and remember too much beyond being a runner-up to Darren Clarke in 2011.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Brad Keller: Third straight quality start

Keller (7-9) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in a 6-3 victory over the Brewers. He struck out six. The right-hander collected his first win since June 4 while delivering his third straight quality start and sixth of the season. Keller had a rough first half but seems to have turned a corner in July, posting a 2.61 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB through 20.2 innings during those last three outings.

