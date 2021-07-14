Hastings Park Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

SEBRING — The Avon Park Red Devils had a soggy celebration as it battled the rain and a late-inning deficit to claim their second straight state championship after defeating the Lake Placid Green Dragons, 5-4. The Red Devils defeated the Green Dragons to secure the best record in its pool and the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship in the AAA Division II bracket. Lake Placid would’ve needed to beat Avon Park twice to earn the title.