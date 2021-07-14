Hastings Park Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021
4th-$8,030, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Hazy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.310, 45.740, 1:10.220, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.610. Winner: CH G, 5, by Lucky Pulpit-Include the Grand. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. You Don't Own Me120453-hd4-13-hd1-½ 12.005.102.905.00. Make'n Tracks120744-1½2-hd1-hd2-½E. Hernandez3.502.201.40. We Got It Covered1203776-hd5-1½3-1A. Reyes3.5010.60. Golden Tiger120611-11-12-½4-1A. Martin5.10. Ave's in Command122522-hd3-14-½5-1¼R....www.midfloridanewspapers.com
