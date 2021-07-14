Hastings Park Results Tuesday July 13th, 2021

Keller (7-9) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in a 6-3 victory over the Brewers. He struck out six. The right-hander collected his first win since June 4 while delivering his third straight quality start and sixth of the season. Keller had a rough first half but seems to have turned a corner in July, posting a 2.61 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB through 20.2 innings during those last three outings.