Framing Britney Spears documentary earns two Emmy nominations after it shone a spotlight on singer's conservatorship plight

A documentary about Britney Spears that was released earlier this year has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears got a lot of media attention when it premiered in February. It exposed some of the heartbreaking moments of the singer's career, her conservatorship, and the emergence of the Free Britney movement.

Directed and produced by Samantha Stark and written by Liz Day, the documentary debuted as part of an FX series titled The New York Times Presents.

Nod: The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears has been nominated for two Emmy Awards

The film is nominated in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special category, and will go up against Boys State, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, The Social Dilemma, and Tina.

It is also nominated for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program along with Allen v. Farrow, Billie Eilish: The Wolrd's A Little Blurry, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, Q: Into The Storm, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart and The Social Dilemma.

The film helped expose the media's misogynistic treatment of the songstress in the early 2000s and put the singer's ongoing conservatorship battle back in the spotlight.

Britney's father Jamie has had court-ordered control of her personal and financial matters since 2008 when the singer suffered a mental health breakdown.

Framing Britney Spears got a lot of media attention earlier this year as it exposed some of the heartbreaking moments of the singer's career, her conservatorship, and the emergence of the Free Britney movement

Free Britney: Last month fans of the singer got to hear, for the very first time, her own testimony in court where she discussed at length her desire to be freed from the conservatorship, calling it 'abusive'

The nod comes just a day before another hearing in downtown Los Angeles where a judge will hear more arguments related to the conservatorship case as Britney continues to try and remove Jamie, 69 as conservator.

Last month fans of the singer got to hear, for the very first time, her own testimony in court where she discussed at length her desire to be freed from the conservatorship, calling it 'abusive'.

She said: 'I am not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry, it's insane. And I'm depressed. I am traumatized. I just want my life back. I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated.

'This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I've worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break.'

Numerous celebrities have shown their support for the pop icon after her testimony was made public, including Cher, Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Britney's ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Exposed: Britney's father Jamie (seen here) took court-ordered control of her personal and financial matters in 2008 after the singer suffered a mental health breakdown

The Gimme More hitmaker is reportedly in the process of getting a new attorney to help her fight the conservatorship. Her court-assigned attorney Sam Ingham resigned earlier this month after Britney claimed in court that Ingham never informed her that she had the option to petition the conservatorship to end.

In recent weeks her long-serving manager Larry Rudolph also resigned, and a wealth-management firm that was poised to become co-conservator of Britney, announced its intention to withdraw.

Britney reportedly hasn't seen the NYT documentary but in March, the pop legend broke her silence, weeks after it began streaming, admitting she felt 'embarrassed' by the feature and 'cried for two weeks'.

Nominee: The film is nominated in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special category, and will go up against Boys State, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, The Social Dilemma, and Tina

In an Instagram post, she wrote at the time: 'My life has always been very speculated... watched... and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!

'I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day !!!!'

'I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! (sic)'

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards take place on September 19.

THE 73RD ANNUAL EMMY NOMINATIONS FOR 2021

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenie (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (May Destroy You)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Evan Peters (Mare Of Easttown)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare Of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare Of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)