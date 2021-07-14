Cancel
Letcher County, KY

Several scams circulating in Letcher County

By Tom Kenny
WTVQ
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Letcher County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of several scams making the rounds in the county. According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, one of the scam’s involves receiving a check by USPS Priority Mail with a note instructing the recipient to cash the check and keep a portion of the amount. Deputies say the checks are fake and if someone cashes the check, they could be responsible for paying back the full amount. The checks look legitimate, so recipient beware.

