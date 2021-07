Bugatti is done with the Divo as the final model has been produced for one very lucky Chiron-owning customer in Europe. The Divo is a limited-to-40-run coachbuilt hypercar based on the Chiron and was only available to those who bought the Chiron. With a base price of almost $5.9m USD, the Divo was Bugatti’s most expensive car on offer in 2018, but of course most of the coachbuilt cars were completely customized and personalized to the customer’s taste meaning the final price is likely to be much more than the base cost.