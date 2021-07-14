Goodman gets $50,000 wastewater grant

GOODMAN, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Goodman to evaluate its wastewater system.

According to the DNR, city officials will use the grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce stormwater infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The plan should be complete in December 2022.

“One of our priorities is helping Missouri communities maintain and improve their water and wastewater treatment systems,” Dru Buntin, acting director of the DNR, said in a statement. “One way we do that is by offering a variety of financial assistance programs through which communities can improve key infrastructure and experience real economic benefits.”

Clean Water Engineering Report Grants offer funding to qualified small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater system improvements.