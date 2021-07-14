New Titans Season 3 Photos Revealed Ahead of New Trailer
Ahead of a full trailer for the new season of Titans that will debut tomorrow, HBO Max has revealed some brand new photos from the show across the internet. The Titans on Max Twitter account, Facebook account, and Titans subreddit were home to new photos from the episodes offering a tease of Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson, Anna Diop as Kory Ander, Savannah Welch as Barbara Gordon, and Vincent Kartheiser as Dr. Jonathan Crane (aka Scarecrow). Check them out below and look for the full trailer for Titans season three to be released tomorrow! The new episodes of the show will premiere on HBO Max on August 12, 2021.comicbook.com
