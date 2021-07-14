Nier: Automata PC patch finally brings Steam release up to par with the Xbox Game Pass version
Nier: Automata on Steam is finally getting a patch that will bring it up to par with the other PC version of the game. The title was released on Steam with many issues, many of which were never addressed. However, Nier: Automata – Become as Gods Edition release on Xbox Game Pass for PC earlier this year and included a host of fixes that weren’t patched into the Steam version. Fortunately, those who have supported the PC version from launch will finally have some of their prayers answered.www.gamerevolution.com
