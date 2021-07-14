Cancel
Nier: Automata PC patch finally brings Steam release up to par with the Xbox Game Pass version

gamerevolution.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNier: Automata on Steam is finally getting a patch that will bring it up to par with the other PC version of the game. The title was released on Steam with many issues, many of which were never addressed. However, Nier: Automata – Become as Gods Edition release on Xbox Game Pass for PC earlier this year and included a host of fixes that weren’t patched into the Steam version. Fortunately, those who have supported the PC version from launch will finally have some of their prayers answered.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Game#Xbox Game Pass#Hdr#K Ui#Fidelity Fx Cas#Square Enix
