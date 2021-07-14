The Untold Truth Of Liev Schreiber

If you've seen Liev Schreiber in a major movie, it's likely as some kind of tough guy meant to strike fear in the audience's heart. With his steely gaze and imposing frame, it's easy to imagine why Schreiber has become so in demand for these roles and he certainly plays them well. But if you've followed his career closely, it quickly becomes apparent that Schreiber can do so much more than just that. This is especially apparent in one of his best performances, as soft-spoken Boston Globe editor Marty Baron, in "Spotlight." It's a significant departure from prior Schreiber performances but his natural believability makes one wonder why we haven't seen Schreiber in more parts like this. Through stepping outside of his comfort zone, Schreiber found a role that accentuates his talents.