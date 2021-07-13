Cancel
Some used cars commanding higher prices than brand new models

By Bruce Walker
thecentersquare.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Detroit is among the nation's cities where car buyers are paying more for a used version of a new vehicle. Even though it’s known throughout the world as the Motor City, Detroit is not immune to the spike in used car and truck prices. A lightly used GMC Sierra 1500 may sell in Detroit for $7,063 more than a comparable new truck, about 14%, according to a new study released last week by industry analyst iSeeCars.

www.thecentersquare.com

