Some used cars commanding higher prices than brand new models
(The Center Square) – Detroit is among the nation's cities where car buyers are paying more for a used version of a new vehicle. Even though it’s known throughout the world as the Motor City, Detroit is not immune to the spike in used car and truck prices. A lightly used GMC Sierra 1500 may sell in Detroit for $7,063 more than a comparable new truck, about 14%, according to a new study released last week by industry analyst iSeeCars.www.thecentersquare.com
