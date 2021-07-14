Cancel
The Pandemic May Have Skewed This Year's Emmys Field

By Calvin Carter
Nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced earlier, bringing in a number of welcome surprises and controversial snubs. We're months away from the award show's September 19 date, but that hasn't stopped plenty of Twitter users from voicing their pleasure or displeasure with the announced nominations. Beloved shows like "Ted Lasso," "The Boys," "Lovecraft County," and "WandaVision" got a lot of love from the Emmys. Meanwhile, shows like "Superstore," "Small Axe," and "Girls5eva" received various snubs.

