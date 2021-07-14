Restaurant, coffee shop and bakery proposed for Corazon Cinema site in St. Augustine

Plans are in the works to turn the former site of the Corazon Cinema & Cafe into a restaurant, and a separate coffee house with a bakery. Developers want to bring Southern Grounds coffee shop, which has a few locations in Northeast Florida, to the site, said Jay McGarvey, one of the project's developers. Southern Grounds offers pastries and other food in addition to coffee. The developers also want to add a full-service dinner restaurant called Alder & Oak to the site, McGarvey said in an interview with The Record.