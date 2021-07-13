Looking for a heart-pumping workout? Take the stairs

Exercise safely with the Amazfit PowerBuds earbuds. These fitness gadgets measure your heart rate during exercise thanks to an integrated PPG heart rate sensor. Best of all, it sends you a voice notification when your heart rate exceeds your preset level. That way, you can make immediate adjustments. Also, magnetic sport ear clips provide a more stable fit for intense workouts. Plus, when it comes to the audio, you get a professional sports sound system. A composite diaphragm provides high definition sound while the Motion Beat mode makes your music clear and louder while you move. What’s more, Thru Mode brings in ambient noise, keeping you aware of your surroundings. Moreover, with up to 24 hours of battery life, you can listen as you please. Finally, with an IP55 water resistance rating, quick auto-pairing, and in-ear detection, these earbuds are a joy to own.