Todd Chrisley Tells Chase & Savannah To ‘Go To Hell’ & ‘Don‘t Bother’ Him

Todd Chrisley is constantly pranking his children. The whole family really likes messing with each other. The kids do get him back every once in a while. Todd recently said Chase can’t leave anyone alone in the shower. He shared a video scaring Chase awake on their guy’s trip. Todd went into his son’s room while he was sleeping and grabbed onto him as he yelled it was time to get up. Nic Kerdiles filmed the whole thing.