Forza Horizon 5 will have ray traced audio and much improved engine sounds

By Shaun Prescott
PC Gamer
 11 days ago
Forza Horizon 4 was a brilliant racer with some pretty piss-poor engine sounds, according to parts of the fanbase who really care about engine sounds. Those protests have been loud enough for Playground Games to hear, because Forza Horizon 5 is getting 320 new car recordings on top of what's already in 2019's instalment. The audio is gonna be ray traced too, run at 90 fps, and when you make a change or apply an upgrade to your engine you'll hear it immediately, in real-time.

PC Gamer

#Audio Files#Forza Horizon 5#Forza Horizon 4
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Animals and Drag Racing in Forza Horizon 5's Diversified World

Playground Games is slowly revealing more details about Forza Horizon 5. We already know how the weather will work and what activities we will be able to take part in. It's already been a month since the first announcement of Forza Horizon 5 and the developers decided to reveal more details about the game. In a special post and during the Let's !Go! stream the topic of the area, which we'll have a chance to explore, was discussed. The devs also revealed some of the activities at our disposal.
Video Gamesgtplanet.net

Forza Horizon 5’s New Vehicle Audio Detailed in Latest Tech Video

Playground Games has detailed how it’s gone about making improvements to the game’s vehicle sounds in the latest video in the “Let’s Go” series. Creative director Mike Brown and lead audio designer Fraser Strachan joined regular host Charleyy Hodson for the stream and, right off the mark, confirmed that Forza Horizon 5 will feature the largest car roster at launch for the series. Importantly though, all of them will sound different, unique and authentic.
Video Gamespsu.com

Genshin Impact Developers Could Add Ray-Tracing On PS5, Just Not Yet

Genshin Impact developers miHoYo recently announced the coming of version 2.0 for their widely successful open-world game, which finally adds cross-save progression between PlayStation and all platforms, and in a recent interview it is revealed the PS5 version could include ray-tracing somewhere down the line. In an interview with GamesIndustry.Biz,...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

I could replay Forza Horizon 4's intro forever

My car game kick has evolved. After all that time spent watching hands play rally games beautifully, I decided it was time to place my own hands on the wheel and tentatively feather the clutch. To ease myself into the driver's seat, I opted for Forza Horizon 4, seeing as it's focused more on fun than the minutiae of tyre pressure.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Forza Horizon 5 Has the Potential to be 2021’s Biggest Game

Racing fans have seen lots of great releases in this past generation that are still doing a great job of keeping them busy and that doesn’t seem like it’s going to change going forward. With a new F1 game launching this month, A new Need for Speed game on the way which is reportedly being developed by the folks over at Criterion, and a healthy selection of others closely following those, gearheads and speed freaks should have more than enough games to choose from to find something that revs their engines this year. That said, one of – if not the – most anticipated of these upcoming racing games is Forza Horizon 5.
PC Gamer

PC gaming's coolest cockpits

Whether I'm stomping across a battlefield in a mech or pirouetting through space in a starship, I love a good videogame cockpit. There's something wonderfully physical about seeing the craft you're strapped into. You feel like you're actually in command of a weighty, powerful machine, rather than just a disembodied camera floating in the air. And PC gaming is especially rich with amazingly detailed, immersive cockpits of all kinds. Here are some of the best. And yes, the driver's cab of a train is a cockpit. Don't @ me.
Electronicshappymag.tv

Engineering the Sound: is the Source Audio Ultrawave the deepest pedal ever?

The Ultrawave from Source Audio looks unassuming enough, but underneath the hood, there’s a universe of tone. Engineering the Sound tested it out. Source Audio is a company on a mission: to get players to reimagine a ‘classic’ guitar tone. With the release of the Ultrawave Multiband Distortion Processor, the company has fulfilled its mission and then some.
Video GamesPCGamesN

This Forza Horizon fan film captures the magic of the series

Being open-world games, the Forza Horizon series is able to layer the thrill of exploration and discovery over the usual racing game thrills of pulling off a perfect corner. It’s difficult to explain the je ne sais quoi the series has managed to build for itself, however – but this fan film gets pretty darned close to capturing it.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

No Genshin Impact Ray Tracing To Preserve Art Style

Genshin Impact ray tracing will not be in it's 2.0 version in order to preserve its art style, with focus being put on the "player experience". This includes features such as the PS5's SSD which allows a speedier load time compared to the PS4, according to Zhenzhong Yi, Genshin Impact's technical director in a recent interview..
PC Gamer

A new Company of Heroes game might be revealed tomorrow

Relic Entertainment, the studio responsible for Company of Heroes, is airing a countdown on its Twitch channel which seems to point to an imminent World War 2 themed announcement. At the time of writing the countdown will complete in 12 hours, which means you can expect something at 10am PST on July 13 (1pm ET, 6pm BST, or 3am on July 14 in Australia).
PC Gamer

Xbox gamepad may get some DualSense features down the line, Phil Spencer says

The next iteration of the Xbox Series X / S gamepad could inherit some of Sony's DualSense features, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has indicated in a new interview. The PS5 controller is unique for its more powerful and precise haptic motors and adaptive triggers, and both are very impressive. Meanwhile, the new Xbox gamepad feels pretty much like the old one (it's still great, though).
Video GamesNME

‘Forza Horizon 5’ showcases new audio features for car customisation

Developer Playground Games has unveiled a suite of new audio enhancements in the works for its upcoming open-world racer, Forza Horizon 5. In a YouTube video, lead audio designer Fraser Strachan detailed what the studio is calling “Audible Upgrades”. The feature will enable players to change “the intake, exhaust, and all other sounds on your car, and hear it change as you do it”.
PC Gamer

The cracked version of Resident Evil Village runs better, testing confirms

Update: A Capcom spokesperson tells PC Gamer that the company is "currently looking into the reported PC performance issues." Original story: An interesting claim appeared over the weekend: that a cracked version of Resident Evil Village not only bypasses Capcom's DRM, but runs better than the Steam version. The tech reporters at Digital Foundry put that claim to the test, comparing Resident Evil Village's normal and cracked versions, and what do you know, it's true: The pirated version doesn't stutter like the retail version, Digital Foundry says.

