Pitkin County, CO

Mountain towns face ‘tough transition’

By Rick Carroll
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 11 days ago
Pitkin County has lots of bragging rights when it comes to its expensive housing market, like that flashy $72.5 million home sale on Red Mountain last month, or the 650-acre Snowmass Falls Ranch that recently hit the market for $50 million. But for all of the furious action over the...

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

#Affordable Housing#Real Estate Prices#Public Housing#Housing Market#Snowmass Falls Ranch#Eagle#Grand#Covid#The Board Of Realtors
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Will Eagle County adopt a unified transit model?

Residents and local officials have for decades talked about making local transit more effective. It’s early, but concrete action may be on the way. Local officials are now talking about going to voters in 2022 with an idea for a regional transit agency. The first steps in that involve creating a memorandum of understanding between local governments and Beaver Creek. Town and county governments in August are likely to see a draft of that agreement.
Colorado StatePosted by
Vail Daily

Demand management discussions continue amid worsening Colorado River crisis

The crisis on the Colorado River is not waiting for the state of Colorado to develop a program to avoid water shortages. That was the message that Colorado Water Conservation Board members received from some commenters at their regular meeting Wednesday. The state water board is investigating the feasibility of a program known as demand management, which would pay irrigators on a temporary and voluntary basis to not irrigate and instead use that saved water to meet downstream obligations on the Colorado River.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

The Cycle Effect hires local Carly West

The Cycle Effect, a local organization empowering young women through mountain biking, has hired Carly West as the group’s new marketing and sponsorship manager. West comes to The Cycle Effect after working at Roundup River Ranch. Prior to her time at Roundup River Ranch, West was the marketing director for the Bravo! Vail Music Festival.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Eagle County rains helpful, but drought persists

Recent rains have been welcome, even those that have prompted mudslides. But Eagle County, and virtually all the rest of the Western Slope, remains gripped in deep drought. The most recent drought map, updated July 22, shows most of the Western Slope in either “extreme” or “exceptional” drought conditions. Most of Eagle County is still listed in the “extreme” category.
Summit County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Businesses raise wages, offer perks to try to combat labor shortage

Limiting the number of short-term rental applications, turning hotels into housing, building additional affordable apartments — these strategies and more have all been tossed around as possible solutions to help mitigate the county’s lack of workforce housing, which in turn has contributed to a labor shortage. Another suggestion by community members is for businesses to raise wages to help balance the high cost of living in Summit County.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail to boost funding for two early-season events

The Vail Town Council on Tuesday agreed to provide an extra $480,000 to a pair of early ski season events. The weeks between Vail’s Opening Day and the Christmas holidays can be pretty quiet. Events add some bounce to those days. With that in mind, the council asked staff to find extra money to enhance those events, each of which is aimed at a somewhat different audience.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

SummerQuest celebrates its 25th year at Vail Mountain School

SummerQuest, an innovative program that serves Eagle County public school students in grades six through eight, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. SummerQuest represents one of Vail Mountain School’s most powerful contributions to the community by serving students who have great potential but are in need of some remediation. Math reasoning and computation, reading comprehension, spelling, writing and public speaking are the focuses of the academic program which runs for three and a half weeks each July. Students also participate in electives such as 3D printing, dance, STEAM, art and sports. Academic classes are supplemented with outdoor activities including: a rock climbing trip at Camp Hale, rafting down the upper Colorado River and team building at the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.
Craig, COPosted by
Vail Daily

When I-70 closes, Craig takes in visitors

CRAIG — Interstate 70 is more than 60 miles south of Craig across rugged terrain. But when the east-west thoroughfare that bisects the state is shut down due to mudslides in Glenwood Canyon, the impact is felt close to home. Craig residents couldn’t help but notice the increased traffic Wednesday,...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Four Vail Town Council seats open in November election

Nominating petitions will be available beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3, for candidates interested in running for one of four open seats on the Vail Town Council for the regular municipal election in November. The petitions may be picked up in the Vail Town Clerk’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail chapel fundraiser will honor Vi Brown

Many hands make light work. Vi Brown has two very busy hands that continue to have a huge impact on how the Vail community was built. She and her late husband, Byron, moved to Vail in 1964 from Denver and never stopped moving. Those few dozen people who were already...
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Eagle County Fair and Rodeo, the New York Philharmonic at Bravo and art from past and present: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 7/23/21

The 81st annual Eagle County Fair and Rodeo returns to the Eagle River Center in Eagle this week. Full of tradition, this staple on the events calendar brings in everything you love about the county fairs and rodeos. There will be plenty of carnival rides and typical foodie fare like cotton candy and funnel cakes. The 4-H exhibits will be on full display and the event brings in top-notch cowboys, cowgirls and livestock at this PRCA sanctioned ProRodeo.
TrafficPosted by
Vail Daily

UPDATE: I-70 westbound lanes reopen through Glenwood Canyon

UPDATE 7:30 a.m.: Interstate 70 westbound is now open through Glenwood Canyon. The eastbound lanes remain closed due to potential structure damage underneath the eastbound lanes. A structural assessment cannot be completed before crews can cut a channel for displaced Colorado River water to flow away from the interstate, CDOT’s...
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Vail honors pioneer Dave Gorsuch at Ford Amphitheater

The many families of David Gorsuch on Monday filled the covered seating at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Those families — children, grandchildren, former and current employees and those from the skiing world — turned out to honor the memory of one of the pioneers of the American ski industry, and a pioneer of the Vail community.
Beaver Creek, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Staycation Sensation: A night in Beaver Creek

When caught up in the valley grind of countless hours devoted to multiple jobs, it’s always good to take some time to stop, look around and remind yourself of the very things that make our valley a world-class tourist destination, and a wonderful place to live. And when the Kessler Collection reaches out to you to wine, dine and put you up for a night at the Beaver Creek Lodge, you better cancel all your other plans, and go live your best life.
Aspen, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Bezos’ space trip tips hat to Aspen

Aspen may sit at 7,908 feet above sea level, but Tuesday the town’s reach made it to more than 351,000 feet above Earth. When Jeff Bezos stepped out of the New Shepard capsule after its return from space, besides sporting a big grin the billionaire was donning his favorite cowboy hat bought years ago from the Kemo Sabe store in downtown Aspen.
Eagle, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Yeoman Park Campground remains closed as Forest Service determines extent of tree rot issue

The Yeoman Park Campground, located in the White River National Forest south of Eagle, remains closed as crews continue surveying hazard trees in the area. The White River National Forest first announced the closure last week after discovering several live trees that appeared healthy had recently fallen near campsites. Subsequent investigation revealed interior rotting near their bases.

