Mountain towns face ‘tough transition’

SummerQuest, an innovative program that serves Eagle County public school students in grades six through eight, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. SummerQuest represents one of Vail Mountain School’s most powerful contributions to the community by serving students who have great potential but are in need of some remediation. Math reasoning and computation, reading comprehension, spelling, writing and public speaking are the focuses of the academic program which runs for three and a half weeks each July. Students also participate in electives such as 3D printing, dance, STEAM, art and sports. Academic classes are supplemented with outdoor activities including: a rock climbing trip at Camp Hale, rafting down the upper Colorado River and team building at the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.