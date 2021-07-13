Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could win an Emmy for their explosive interview with Oprah

By Brogan-Leigh Hurst
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey has been nominated for an Emmy award.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be presented with a shiny gong after Oprah with Meghan & Harry: A CBS Primetime Special sent shockwaves through the showbiz world in March when the pair made bombshell claims about life as a Royal.

On Tuesday, the official list of nominations for the awards ceremony was released, with their dramatic interview included in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

The two-hour special first aired on March 7 and caused controversy after Meghan and Harry shared some unsettling revelations during the chat with Oprah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjItw_0aw7jlc700
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been nominated for an Emmy Award (Image: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese v)

Former Suits actress Meghan claimed there were "concerns" over their son Archie's skin colour.

She also shared that she had suffered from "suicidal thoughts" and alleged that she was denied help from the Royal family during her private struggle.

Harry went on to claim that his father and brother, Prince Charles and William, are "trapped" in the institution of the monarchy.

The interview aired on ITV on March 8 and attracted a whopping 11.1million viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNYBz_0aw7jlc700
The interview aired on ITV on March 8 and attracted a whopping 11.1million viewers (Image: SplashNews.com)

The couple could win the award when the ceremony takes places in the US on September 19.

Other contenders include My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Vice Showtime.

It has not been confirmed if Meghan and Harry will be in attendance of the ceremony.

Recently Meghan and Harry were granted an award for limiting their family to two children, following the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303UsM_0aw7jlc700
They could win an award for their explosive interview (Image: Harpo Productions/ITV)

According to charity Population Matters, they were honoured for making the “enlightened decision” not to have any more children and as a result reducing their impact on the environment.

The UK-based charity, which campaigns to achieve a sustainable population, said the couple were being recognised as “a role model for other families”.

Meghan and Harry welcomed baby Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, following the birth of their son Archie on May 6, 2019.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Oprah
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Meghan Harry#Cbs#Itv#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Best Life

This Is the One Lie Prince Harry Won't Cover in His Memoir, Say Sources

The news that Prince Harry is writing memoir due out next year has sent shock waves through Buckingham and Kensington Palaces, which were reportedly unaware a tell-all book penned by the prince was in the offing. The Royal Family had already been bracing for the worst with next month's release of the updated edition of 2020's sudsy Finding Freedom, which is said to cover the behind-the-scenes story of Megxit as well as the events in the Sussexes' lives since moving to California, as told by the couple's closest friends and allies.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Elton John's Relationship With Meghan Markle

It's no secret that British legend and singer Elton John is popular amongst Hollywood greats and British royalty. The 74-year-old, who will be embarking on his final tour in 2022, is friends with Lady Gaga (who is also the godmother of his son), Sam Smith, Mariah Carey, and Prince Harry, to name a few (via InStyle). John's most enduring friendship, though, is with Prince Harry, as he literally watched him grow up in the public eye.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

TV tonight: Meghan Markle at mid-life

Hounded by the press and often portrayed as a “difficult” presence in the royal family, Meghan Markle has had a tough time of it since marrying Prince Harry in 2018. This documentary takes the occasion of her 40th birthday to trawl back through her life, including detailing her strained relationship with father. The commentators weigh up her and Harry’s decision to relocate to the US, as well as debating her legacy on the royal institution and her role as a mother. Ammar Kalia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy