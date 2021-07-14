Cancel
Buncombe County, NC

Buncombe County creates program to help lower-income homeowners with property taxes

By Anjali Patel
WLOS.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday, July 13, to create a Homeowner Grant Program in partnership with the city of Asheville. Buncombe County's recent property tax increase means homeowners will pay an additional 2 cents for every $100 of assessed value, or 48.8 cents. Asheville's recent property tax increase means homeowners there also will pay an additional 2 cents for every $100 of assessed value, for a tax rate of 40.3 cents.

