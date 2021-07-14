Cancel
Hobbies

Fishing Report: Head east

By Michael d'Oliveira
NewPelican
NewPelican
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can officially say that the seaweed is brutal near shore. I popped out a few days back for an evening troll, hoping for a wahoo, but all I caught was 100 pounds of seaweed on the planer. I fished for about 20 minutes before packing it in. On a...

NewPelican

NewPelican

Pompano Beach, FL
ABOUT

The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Y

 https://www.newpelican.com/
#Head East#Weather#Seaweed#Rj Boyle Studios#Lighthouse Point
