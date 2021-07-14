Fishing Report: Head east

LAKE OROVILLE: The Bidwell Canyon is expected to be out of the water within a week, but the Spillway will remain open requiring a 4xD tow vehicle to launch with the gate opening at 5 a.m. Launch ramp information is available at (530) 538-2200. King salmon remain the top species, but fewer fishermen are trying due to the low water. The kings that are caught remain large, and a combination of rolling anchovies or herring behind an 8-inch Tornado 360 or TopCoat green/chrome flasher remains the best technique. Trollers are starting to get hung up on the submerged trees and losing downrigger weights in the shallow lake. Bass fishing remains wide open for numbers with a variety of techniques including topwater, plastics, jigs, or tubes, but finding consistent quality is a challenge. The lake dropped from 31 to 30 percent.