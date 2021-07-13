SIERRA VISTA — Tina Marie Zazueta, 66, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on July 7, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona after a lengthy battle from a chronic pulmonary history. An Arizona native, Tina was born in Douglas, to Quintin Cabarga and Linda Barrett, where she was raised and graduated from Douglas High School in 1973. During her high school years, Tina was an active member of DECA as well as being involved in competitive horse showmanship, winning numerous ribbons throughout the state with her horse, Domino. After graduating, she married the love of her life Robert Zazueta on September 8 in 1973. Together over the next 13 years, they would bring 4 children into the world, ultimately establishing her passion for her love of family. During her employed years, she was best known for her work at Cochise college and Buena High School and making a positive and memorable impact on many young lives.