Scotland County, NC

Whit Gibson takes chair of county board

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 11 days ago
W. Gibson

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners started its Monday night meeting a little differently.

Scotland County Attorney Ed Johnston Jr. briefly presided over the meeting since former Chair Carol McCall announced recently she would no longer be able to continue in the position due to health concerns.

Johnston only held the position long enough for board members to nominate a new board chair.

Commissioner John Alford nominated Whit Gibson for chairman, while Darrel “B.J.” Gibson nominated himself.

“I am sorry that Commissioner Carol McCall was unable to finish this year as chair of the Board of Commissioners,” said Whit. “I know she cares very much for Scotland County, its citizens and the responsibility that commissioners have to do their best for all of our citizens. She is striving to regain her good health and I look forward to her rejoining the board in person as soon as she is able.”

After a 4-3 vote, Whit Gibson was elected to the position of chair, which he will serve for the balance of the year.

“The total time period is a little less than five months,” said Johnston. “The position will be voted on again in November just as it would have if McCall were still the board chair.”

Those in favor of Whit being put in the position were John Alford, Betty Gholston, Whit himself and Carol McCall.

“I am honored and humbled to serve as our board’s chairman,” Whit said. “I served in this position previously and find the position challenging and gratifying when positive things happen in our community. It is a challenge when differing opinions are expressed and gratifying when people and groups can rally together to bring about a unified and positive result.”

Whit also said he hopes the board will be able to continue to work together as they continue to serve the county.

“I spoke to several of my fellow commissioners about me considering the position,” said Whit. “I also spoke with those who I felt would want to run. We all agreed we would support who ever the board selected and I made it clear I would support that person had I not been chosen.”

Whit also said he encourages all county residents to be open-minded to the opinions of others.

“I hope for them to be aware that we share more similarities than differences and that we prosper when we build bridges instead of walls,” said Whit. “I know that may sound corny, but I choose to walk in faith and not in fear of failure.”

A lower bid …

County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to accept the bid County Manager Kevin Patterson presented for the Laurel Hill Community Center. Patterson told the board the bid came in lower than expected.

“The architect, myself and staff all recommend that the board accept this bid so we can begin to move forward with the project,” said Patterson.

The bid comes from Hoss Contacting in the amount of $2,549,800.

“There are also alternates that provide us with different options which could add on an additional $148,850 should we choose to take that path,” said Patterson.

Patterson also said with this bid, the original 270-day construction window was extended to a 420-day window.

“Expanding that window helped with the bids,” said Patterson. “Several companies said they would not have placed a bid if it had not been.“

The bid, according to Patterson, does not include landscape work.

The board will discuss the alternate options as well as the future of the landscaping on the property after construction efforts have begun.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

