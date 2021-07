Manager Kevin Cash said that Zunino (hip) is available off the bench Tuesday against Baltimore, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports. Zunino exited Monday's game with tightness in his left hip flexor and remained out of the lineup Tuesday. Given that he could be used off the bench, the backstop figures to have a solid chance of rejoining the starting nine for the series finale, though that decision may not be made until he's evaluated again Wednesday morning.