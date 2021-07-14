Flood Advisory issued for Clarke, Wilcox by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-13 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clarke; Wilcox The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Wilcox County in south central Alabama Northeastern Clarke County in southwestern Alabama * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 916 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pine Hill, Yellow Bluff, MacMillan, Sheppard, Coy, Coal Bluff, Culpeper, Lower Peach Tree, Kimbrough, Hestle, Asahel, Anne Manie, Nellie, Arlington, Rockwest and Nettleboro.alerts.weather.gov
