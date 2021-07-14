Cancel
China's Jan-June direct foreign investment up 28.7% - commerce ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first six months of the year jumped 28.7% from the same period last year to 607.84 billion yuan ($93.89 billion), China’s commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

($1 = 6.4743 yuan)

