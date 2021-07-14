Cancel
Columbia County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 22:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Montour; Northumberland; Snyder; Union The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania Northeastern Snyder County in central Pennsylvania Montour County in central Pennsylvania Columbia County in central Pennsylvania Eastern Union County in central Pennsylvania * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1017 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Allenwood to Lewisburg to near Linntown to Kreamer, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Lewisburg, Allenwood, Watsontown, Winfield, New Columbia and Linntown around 1020 PM EDT. Milton, Montandon and Delaware Run around 1030 PM EDT. Shamokin Dam and Hummels Wharf around 1040 PM EDT. Sunbury, Northumberland, Mooresburg, Riverside and Exchange around 1050 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Turbotville, Washingtonville, Orangeville, Benton, West Milton, Snydertown, Seven Points, Espy, New Berlin and Stillwater. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Mile Run and Berwick-Lime Ridge exits, specifically from mile markers 205 to 239. This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 9. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

