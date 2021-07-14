Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Jefferson County in central New York Lewis County in central New York Northeastern Oswego County in central New York * Until 1130 PM EDT.. * At 1016 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kring Point State Park to near Fort Drum to near Redfield to 7 miles southwest of Camden, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Redfield, Herrings, Kring Point State Park, Highmarket, Redwood and Barnes Corners. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH