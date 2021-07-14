Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Jefferson County in central New York Lewis County in central New York Northeastern Oswego County in central New York * Until 1130 PM EDT.. * At 1016 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kring Point State Park to near Fort Drum to near Redfield to 7 miles southwest of Camden, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Drum, Carthage, Lowville, West Carthage, Redfield, Herrings, Kring Point State Park, Highmarket, Redwood and Barnes Corners. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Lewis, NY
State
New York State
City
Barnes Corners, NY
City
Redfield, NY
City
Lowville, NY
County
Jefferson County, NY
City
Fort Drum, NY
County
Oswego County, NY
City
Camden, NY
City
Jefferson, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy