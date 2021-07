Restaurants across the United States have weathered a trying 16 months since March 2020, but it appears that the uncertainties of the recent past are finally behind for most of them. The majority are confident in their financial futures, with 69 percent believing that their 2021 revenues will be on par with or even exceed those generated in 2019. It is thus clear that while nothing can guarantee that these predictions will come to fruition, there is widespread consensus that financial struggles comparable to that they experienced after the outbreak are out of the cards.