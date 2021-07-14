Cancel
Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Game Recap

By Marty Leap
Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates had two starters in Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game and both players were able to flash some good things in the Mid-Summer Classic. Tuesday night Coors Field in Denver played host to the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. Following there not being an All-Star Game in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB players and fans alike spent the week excited for the game. This certainly included fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

