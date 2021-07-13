The Netherlands Imposes New COVID-19 Restrictions As Nightlife Propels A Surge In Infection Rates
THE HAGUE (CelebrityAccess) — The Netherlands has re-implemented new lockdown measures after coronavirus infections surged by more than 500% in the last week. Under the new restrictions which will remain in effect until at least August 13th, all restaurants and bars must be closed from midnight until 06.00. Entertainment in the form of live performances and loud music is prohibited.celebrityaccess.com
