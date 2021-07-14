Cancel
We asked – does ARM indemnify licensees against patent suits?

By phillip torrone
adafruit.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe emailed ARM and asked their legal folks a few questions. Mostly to understand if it makes any sense to license from ARM if patent trolls can just go after companies for selling a product that had ARM IP in it. Why does this matter for hardware developers? When designing...

blog.adafruit.com

Technologyaithority.com

IDEX Biometrics Ships Latest Reference Platform for Biometric Smart Cards to Global Smart Card Manufacturer

IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has shipped development systems based on the recently announced reference platform jointly developed by IDEX Biometrics and Infineon Technologies AG. The customer is among the top three card manufacturers serving the payment card industry. The reference design...
BusinessThe Verge

Epic files new complaint in its antitrust suit against Google

Epic has renewed its fight against mobile platforms’ app store restrictions, filing an update to its antitrust case against Google. The filing adds mostly redacted details about Google’s alleged monopolistic behavior on Android, including banning Epic’s game Fortnite from the Google Play Store last year. The amended complaint comes soon after a judge officially linked the case with a recent multi-state lawsuit, which took aim at Google’s Play Store policies.
Greeley, COReporterHerald.com

Archery company alleges patent infringement in suit against Burris

A Wisconsin archery company has sued Greeley-based Burris Co. Inc. claiming patent infringement and breach of contract. Wisconsin Archery Products LLC holds a patent on an auto-correcting bow sight, which “provides the hunter with an adjusted aiming point that accounts for various environmental conditions … such as wind, angle of inclination and distance to target,” the lawsuit said.
Waco, TXbloomberglaw.com

Google Wins Backing for Its Bid to Move Patent Suit Out of Waco

Two technology industry lobbying groups and a prominent intellectual property professor want the Federal Circuit to rein in Judge Alan Albright’s efforts to make his Waco, Texas, court a magnet jurisdiction for patent infringement suits. The Computer & Communications Industry Association, Engine Advocacy, and Stanford Law patent professor Mark Lemley...
Florida StateLaw.com

Dentons Files South Florida Patent Infringement Suit in Furniture Design Wars

Dentons filed a patent lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Burrow Inc. The complaint names Ferhat Akiskali and Euro Furniture and Design over Spark Sofa furniture, which allegedly infringes on existing patents for modular sofa construction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-22500, Burrow, Inc. v. Euro Furniture and Design, LLC et al.
Businessadafruit.com

Cellular IoT startup Blues Wireless raises $22M

Ray Ozzie’s cellular IoT startup Blues Wireless raises $22M from Bill Gates and others – GeekWire – Blues Wireless, a three-year-old, Boston-based an IoT startup founded by former Microsoft exec Ray Ozzie, has raised $22 million in Series A funding. Sequoia Capital and Lachy Groom led the round, joined by XYZ Venture Capital and Bill Gates. The company makes a cellular IoT device that can be embedded into almost any hardware and connect to the internet without relying on WiFi. GeekWire has more here.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Huawei, Verizon settle suits on patent royalties mid-trial

Huawei Technologies and Verizon Communications agreed in the midst of a federal jury trial in Texas to end two patent-infringement lawsuits over royalties on telecommunications technology. Representatives of both companies said they were pleased with the settlement, the details of which they said were confidential. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Engine Media Holdings Patent Portfolio Ownership Clouded by Suit Against Tom Rogers, Chairman of Engine and Former Chairman of WinView, Inc. over Breach of Fiduciary Duty

GEORGETOWN, Del., July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- In a lawsuit filed by Diamond McCarthy LLP and Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP in Delaware Chancery Court, Tom Rogers and Hank Ratner, former board members of WinView, Inc., are/have been accused of advancing their personal interests over their fiduciary duty to common stockholders in forcing the three-way merger that created Engine Media Holdings last year. The lawsuit alleges that Rogers, Ratner, and the board disregarded viable alternatives, and threatened and misled WinView's shareholders to advance a merger plan designed to benefit the defendants financially while common shareholders were left with virtually nothing. The suit also claims that Graham Holdings, WinView's largest shareholder , ignored and acted in opposition to the interests of the common stockholders when their representative, the chair of the board committee responsible for evaluating the proposed merger, failed to retain a financial advisor to review the terms or provide a fairness opinion. Following the merger, in contrast to written representations, financial statements disclosed that all Engine's subsidiaries continue to suffer declining revenues and mounting losses.
Businessgsmarena.com

Nokia files multiple lawsuits against Oppo over patent infringement

Well that's the "smart" bit when you can't really put put out competing hardware at even more competitive prices. That said, it's quite hard to deny Nokia's place in mobile tech. They did pave the way since back in Symbian days so core techs from theirs are obviously worth the patents.
Video Gamesbloomberglaw.com

FanDuel Faces Patent Infringement Suit Over App Technology

FanDuel Inc. was hit with patent infringement claims by WinView Inc. over the synchronization and geographic location technology used in its app. WinView, which identifies itself as “a pioneer in interactive television and mobile gaming,” asserts that FanDuel is infringing on two of its patents, according to the complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.
EconomyKeene Sentinel

NH joins multi-state antitrust suit against Google

New Hampshire has joined 35 other states and Washington, D.C., in an antitrust lawsuit against Google. Utah, North Carolina, New York and Tennessee are the lead plaintiffs in the suit, which was filed in federal court in the Northern District of California on Wednesday. It accuses Google of using its market position to unlawfully restrict competition with the Google Play app store and of driving up app prices.
Businesssgbonline.com

Crocs Files Infringement Suits Against 21 Defendants In U.S. District Court

Crocs Inc. announced that it has filed lawsuits against 21 companies alleging infringements of its registered trademarks. The lawsuits, filed in various U.S. District Courts around the country, seek monetary damages for violations of certain intellectual property related to Crocs’ three-dimensional trademark rights. The defendants named in the lawsuits include...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
ElectronicsT3.com

Apple launches iPhone MagSafe battery pack that also charges AirPods

If you’re struggling to get through the day without recharging your iPhone, Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack could be the perfect solution – and you can use it to wirelessly charge other items such as AirPods Pro too. That’s because the pack delivers Qi Wireless Charging, and because Qi is...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Apple’s next Pro Display XDR could pack iPhone power

Apple’s next external display could take a radical new direction with a dedicated A13 chip and Neural Engine, according to 9to5Mac’s sources. The company is reportedly working on an external display with the codename J327, which the site believes is a possible replacement for the Pro Display XDR. Despite being...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

New Apple Leak Reveals iPhone 13 Design Shock

Recent iPhone 13 leaks have revealed a very different iPhone range to what many fans expected with Apple making some controversial feature cuts. But now some surprising all-new iPhone 13 design decisions have been revealed. In a pair of exclusives, Bloomberg’s acclaimed Apple insider Mark Gurman and popular Chinese site...

