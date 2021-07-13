Interstate Safety Improvements Continue in Downtown Columbus

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the opening of the new Fulton Street ramp to I-70 eastbound during a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Columbus. The new ramp was constructed as part of the Ohio Department of Transportation's (ODOT) Downtown Ramp Up project, an ongoing project to reconstruct Interstates 70/71 in downtown Columbus and alleviate the biggest safety and congestion problems along the corridor.