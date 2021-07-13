Hitbox Review: Knockout City – Not one wrench to be found

Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, the newest story DLC for the game, changes things up for Watch Dogs: Legion in a huge way. It takes away with the open-world concept of the game, reduces it down to its most basic parts, and turns the attention to two iconic players from the previous series: Aiden Pearce from Watch Dogs 1 and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2. Both characters are more aggressive with abilities like flashbangs for Wrench and slow-motion aiming after a takedown for Aiden. Either way, they bring two unique skillsets to the game, which I truly believe will benefit your team builds, and this was something the game was missing.