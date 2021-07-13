Hitbox Review: Knockout City – Not one wrench to be found
Platform: Xbox Series S [Played], Nintendo Switch [Played], PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Windows. Dodgeball is one of the greats. Just about everyone remembers those days in middle school P.E. where the teacher would bring in that big bag of red balls, signaling the start of intense competition, when glory was won or lost by a single catch. “Knockout City” is exactly how I remember those days. Grabbing a ball as it rolls past, jumping in the air with a graceful pirouette and launching it with a curve, catching my foe’s return fire at the perfect moment, then curling up and becoming the ball myself so my teammates can use my body as the perfect weapon to clutch the win.www.thenorthernlight.org
