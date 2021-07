Portfolio manager Mary Nicola of PineBridge Investments joined Tanvir Gill on CNBC Pro on Wednesday to talk about her investing strategy in the Asia-Pacific region. Nicola is part of the team that manages both the PineBridge Asia and the Global Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund. As of July 1, the PineBridge Asia Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund had a 3-year annualized return of 11.88%, and its Global Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund had a 5-year annualized return of around 5.92%.