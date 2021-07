The Fortnite Week 6 quests are once again focused on the extraterrestrial invaders, so get ready to ascend to the top of Abductors then destroy the items you find there, as well as using some Nanites to create your own low-gravity areas away from Holly Hatchery. For these Fortnite quests you'll also need to chop down some alien trees, though at least you get to plant some regular ones afterwards to begin the healing process for the island.