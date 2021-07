New single family homes are often now built larger while lot sizes are getting smaller. In fact, the median home size is now over 2,260 square feet, up from 2,170 square feet in 2010. Meanwhile, the median lot size of a new home decreased by almost 18%, from 10,500 sq. ft. in 2010 to 8,700 sq. ft. in 2020, according to data from the US Census, reducing the prospects for sizable backyards across the nation.