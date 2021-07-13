Forza Horizon 5 Uses Audio Ray Tracing To Make “The World Feel Alive”
Forza Horizon 5 will be using ray tracing to achieve not only realistic lighting but also high-definition audio for increased immersion. During a new Let’s iGo! episode (via VG247) earlier today, creative director Mike Brown and lead audio designer Fraser Strachan discussed how developer Playground Games designed a system to send ray traces all over the in-game world of Forza Horizon 5 to detect objects in real time.segmentnext.com
