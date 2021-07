Olivia Little has been missing for over three weeks and her distraught family is hiring a private investigator to help find her. The 18-year-old was last seen during the early morning hours on June 20, 2021. She left her River Street home in Cortland County, possibly with an unknown male, according to Homer Police. "She has never in her life been away from home this long let alone have not spoken to myself or her grandma," her mom Lisa Little said. "Something is seriously wrong."