The Milwaukee Bucks just raised their first NBA title in 50 years. Which lessons can the small market Portland Trail Blazers learn from the Bucks?. The Bucks can now celebrate after a monster performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo got them across the line in six games over the Phoenix Suns. The Bucks, a small market team like the Blazers, lifted their first title in 50 years after going all-in over the last two seasons.