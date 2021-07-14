Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana catcher Drake Osborn selected by New York Mets in 19th round of draft

By KATC News
KATC News
 11 days ago
Louisiana Baseball catcher Drake Osborn became the third Ragin' Cajun taken in the 2021 MLB Draft after he was selected by the 562nd pick in the 19th round by the New York Mets Tuesday.

Osborn joins Spencer Arrighetti and Connor Cooke as the team's three players selected in this year's draft.

“I couldn’t be happier for Ozzie,” head coach Matt Deggs said. “He is as deserving of this opportunity as much as any player I have coached. Drake is a throwback, hard-nosed, tough player that left everything he had out there for us. It was truly an honor to get to coach Drake. I hope he gets to the Big Leagues because he’s more than capable.”

Osborn, who transferred in from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for his lone season behind the plate for the Ragin’ Cajuns, earned First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and was named the league’s Newcomer of the Year.

He was also named a Buster Posey Award semifinalist, joining Danny Massiatte as the only Louisiana catchers to do so, after he threw out a Sun Belt-best 19 runners on the season.

At the plate, Osborn hit a team-high .336 for Louisiana with a pair of home runs, 15 doubles and 20 RBI.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

