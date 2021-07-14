Cancel
Sevier County, TN

SCSO: Father and deputy wounded after shooting at each other during domestic call in Wears Valley

WBIR
WBIR
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded after authorities said a father and a deputy shot at each other and were wounded in Wears Valley Tuesday evening.

According to Chief Deputy Michael Hodges with the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation involving a father and his adult son and daughter at 3304 Robeson Road in Wears Valley.

Hodges said the daughter called 911, saying the father had assaulted her brother.

When deputies arrived, Hodges said there was a confrontation that led to the father and a deputy shooting at each other. Hodges said he was unsure who fired first.

The deputy and the father were hospitalized for what appeared to be non-life threatening wounds, the SCSO said.

The SCSO is investigating the domestic situation, while the TBI is investigating the shooting.

