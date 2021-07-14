True Crime Book Club (Adults) - Who Killed These Girls? The Unsolved Murders That Rocked a Texas Town, by Beverly Lowry
Explore the best books of this genre! We discuss books that acknowledge victims and loved ones while blending skillful reporting to create a rapid-fire narrative. If you love a good thrill while adding some nonfiction to your routine, join us! This program is offered both virtually and with limited seating for in-person attendance. Registration is required for in-person attendance.mckinney.bubblelife.com
Comments / 0