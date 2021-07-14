Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

True Crime Book Club (Adults) - Who Killed These Girls? The Unsolved Murders That Rocked a Texas Town, by Beverly Lowry

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago

Explore the best books of this genre! We discuss books that acknowledge victims and loved ones while blending skillful reporting to create a rapid-fire narrative. If you love a good thrill while adding some nonfiction to your routine, join us! This program is offered both virtually and with limited seating for in-person attendance. Registration is required for in-person attendance.

mckinney.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
57K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Mckinney, TX
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Book Club#These Girls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Denton, TXDFW Community News

Denton couple turns hobby into business with Frannie’s Apawthecary

Two Denton residents can be found in their home pouring goat’s milk, lavender, honey, cocoa butter and other ingredients into a variety of molds. After they harden, they remove them from the silicon, revealing soaps shaped like unicorns, pride flags, cats or other figures. This hobby then turned into a business, and Frannie’s Apawthecary was born.

Comments / 0

Community Policy