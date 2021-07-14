Forecast: Daily afternoon storm chances; Saharan dust keeps air quality moderate

Central Texas remains sandwiched in between two areas of high pressure on the West and East Coast. We remain under the influence of an upper-level trough, which will continue our daily rain chances this week with seasonably cool temperatures.

Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies, high humidity and another round of afternoon sea breeze showers and storms. Rain chances will be at 30%, but a few of the storms could be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Rain is expected to be less widespread than Tuesday.

Each day this week brings an afternoon storm chance with highs in the low 90s through the weekend.

The forecast really gets interesting early next week as long-range computer models are agreeing on another rare July front making its way to Central Texas. This would elevate rain chances once again and keep the unseasonably wet and cool weather pattern going.

Saharan dust arrived in Central Texas over the weekend. This is the culprit for the hazy sky you may have noticed, and it has also reduced the air quality into the "moderate" range. Saharan dust will likely continue to bring hazy conditions and reduced air quality through the end of this week.



WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny skies with a 30% chance of afternoon storms. South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 91°



WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers early. South wind at 5 mph.

LOW: 74 °

THURSDAY :

Partly sunny skies with a 20% chance of a spotty shower. South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 92°

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

