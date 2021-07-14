Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cruise ship returns to Singapore over suspected COVID-19 case - ChannelNewsAsia

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A cruise ship operated by Genting Cruise Lines returned to Singapore a few hours ahead of schedule after a suspected COVID-19 case was found on board, broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia (CNA) reported on its website.

A passenger on board the ship told CNA that an announcement was made at about 1:00 a.m. that a guest had tested positive for COVID-19.

The World Dream ship arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre at around 6:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday, about three hours ahead of schedule, according to the report.

The Singapore Tourism Board and Genting did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The ship left Singapore on Sunday for a four-day so-called “cruise to nowhere”, which are restricted only to residents of the city state and sail for a few days in nearby waters.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Covid 19#Genting Cruise Lines#Cna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Singapore finds no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19

(July 10): Singapore reported no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections for the first time since late April. There were six imported cases of the virus, all of whom were isolated upon arrival in Singapore, according to the Ministry of Health on Saturday. Singapore is moving to relax some...
101.9 KELO-FM

Singapore to retighten COVID-19 curbs after recent rise in cases

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s health ministry said it would retighten some restrictions on social gatherings, including allowing only two people to dine-in at restaurants, from next week to combat a recent rise in COVID-19 cases. However, authorities will allow fully vaccinated individuals to continue to eat inside in groups of...
Public Healthcruisehive.com

Guests Disembark After COVID Case On Dream Cruises Ship

A 40-year old passenger was confirmed to be positive for COVID-19 onboard Dream Cruises World Dream this week. Despite the strict measures, the cruise lines in Singapore operate under, the guest was found to be positive during the 3-night voyage from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Terminal. The case comes as...
Public HealthMetro International

Singapore sees COVID-19 cases double overnight as testing ramps up

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore on Monday saw new local coronavirus cases almost double from the previous day to 163, the highest daily tally in 11 months, driven by clusters of infections linked to a fishery port and karaoke bars. The rising cases has prompted the city-state to tighten some restrictions...
ftnnews.com

COVID-19 Nightmare Returns for Global Cruise Industry

As cruises resume globally, new COVID-19 cases appear on cruise ships around the world. Two passengers sharing a room on a Caribbean cruise ship tested positive in June for Covid-19. The positive cases on the Celebrity Millennium ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Group, were detected after nearly all passengers showed proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours before embarking from the island of St. Maarten. The passengers who tested positive are asymptomatic and are in isolation, the cruise line said. All passengers took a rapid antigen test on the ship, and when the two tests came back positive, the cruise line retested the two people and their close contacts with a polymerase chain reaction test, according to Royal Caribbean spokesman Jonathon Fishman. He said the two passengers’ close contacts all tested negative, and that the detection of the cases doesn’t affect the company’s future sailings. Passengers resumed their cruise as planned, reported The Wall Street Journal.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Singapore Cruise Covid 19 Terror: All Guests Confined To Cabins

One of the worst places that you could be in when there’s an outbreak is a cruise ship, that’s for sure. This is what happened to a Singapore ship these days, according to the latest reports. Check out the complete details below. Reuters press agency just noted a few minutes...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Woman Gets Kicked Off a Cruise Ship over Positive COVID Test

An enraged, unvaccinated woman made it crystal clear that she disapproved of being kicked off her luxurious vacation cruise after testing positive for COVID-19. A 57-year-old woman, Laura Angelo, posted a clip-on TikTok, showing herself loudly complaining as she was being removed from a cruise ship. This was because she tested positive for COVID-19 while onboard.
Economysimpleflying.com

China Southern Flying To 24 International Destinations In August

Guangzhou-based China Southern Airlines will be flying to 24 international destinations this August. However, China’s tough “Five One” policy still only allows mainland carriers to fly just one flight a week on most routes of their international networks. Consequently, despite China Southern’s network reach, its frequencies remain thin. China Southern...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Sands’ Singapore property casino shut down for COVID-19 cleaning

The casino at Las Vegas Sands’ iconic Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore has been closed while the company addresses new COVID-19 alerts established by the government. “In view of the heightened COVID-19 situation in Singapore, Marina Bay Sands will be operating on revised capacities and stricter measures across property, in support of the government’s latest efforts,” the company said in a post on its website.
AsiaTime Out Global

Which Singapore landmark are you according to your horoscope?

They say every building has a character. Particularly in Singapore where we have iconic architecture scattered throughout the island. But not everyone will resonate with the gushing waterfall of Jewel Changi Airport or the loud and proud towers of Marina Bay Sands. And we think our horoscopes have something to do with it... maybe.
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Canada to conditionally allow return of cruise ships in November

VANCOUVER (Reuters) -Canada will allow cruise ships back into its waters starting in November as the COVID-19 pandemic fades, but they must fully comply with public health requirements that have yet to be finalized, Ottawa said on Thursday. Earlier this year, Canada extended a ban on cruise ships until February...
Alaska Stateroyalcaribbeanblog.com

First cruise ship returns to Alaska in two years while on test cruise

Alaska celebrated the return of the first big cruise ship on Friday with the arrival of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on a simulated voyage. Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas pulled into Ketchikan to a warm welcome of state and local dignitaries. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski, Alaska Lieutenant Governor...
Worldcruiseindustrynews.com

Chinese Cruise Brands Set for August Operations From Mainland China

Astro Ocean Cruises and other China-flagged cruise brands are set to operate in August, as the Hainan Province has issued health and safety protocols for cruises to nowhere that will let ships operate starting August 1. The Piano Land, sailing for Astro Ocean Cruises, is thus expected to begin sailing...
Public Healthfox40jackson.com

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country’s recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren’t sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy