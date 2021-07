WYLIE, TX (July 23, 2021) A young mail bobcat is recovering after a traumatic injury, likely the result of a run-in with a car. In-Sync Exotics was contacted by a concerned resident after seeing the bobcat struggling. The bobcat was immediately retrieved by a member of the In-Sync Exotics team and brought in for assessment. After ensuring the bobcat, named Elijah, was stable, he was taken to Animal Imaging in Plano for further assessment. An MRI indicated fractures in his spine and shoulders. After review by neurologist Dr. Dukate, the bobcat’s spinal cord was found to be intact and his prognosis for recovery is good after 6-8 weeks of crate rest, pain medication, and physical therapy if necessary.