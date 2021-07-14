Cancel
Board of Adjustment Meeting

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 11 days ago

The Board of Adjustment serves as an appeal body for individuals seeking variances to the zoning ordinances or to a decision made by an administrative official enforcing the ordinance.

mckinney.bubblelife.com

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

