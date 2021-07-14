Board of Adjustment Meeting

(OLNEY) The Richland County Board met for its regular monthly meeting last night in Olney. The Board : approved all county claims as presented from June – $593,186 in non-county claims and $64,518 in county claims : heard an update from the Board’s American Rescue Plan Committee concerning the federal funds received by the county to help offset pandemic issues : approved salary increases for the State’s Attorney and Public Defender : accepted the review of all MFT and Township Bridge Funds : approved the County Highway 13 Maintenance Agreement with the Village of Parkersburg : noted that the Fiscal Year 2020 Audit was clean with no issues : noted that progress is being made on the county’s policy manual update : agreed to appoint Jack Harrell to the ETSB/911 Board and Linda Bookwalter to the 708 Board : and with no executive session, then adjourned : the next regular Richland County Board meeting is August 12th.