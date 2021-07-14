Cancel
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,548 - RKI

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,548 to 3,738,683, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 28 to 91,287, the tally showed.

